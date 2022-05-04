New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Big news for all students waiting for UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022, the evaluation process of the answer sheets is in the final stage. According to various media reports, the verification of the answer sheet will be completed by the end of this week, that is, May 7, 2022. The evaluation of board exam answer sheets for the 10th class and 12th class was started by the UP Board on 23 April 2022.

"Around 75 per cent of the copies have been completed so far at nine centres of the district," the official told Careers360. Earlier, it was reported that Uttar Pradesh Board might announce 10th and 12th class results by the end of May. However, the officials have denied this possibility and said that result will be announced in June. The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," the official told Careers360.

Students who appeared for the UP Board exams can check their results on the official website of UP Board--- upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in. This year, the UP Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13, and over 51 lakh 92 thousand 689 students had registered for the exam, of which 24,11,035 were in Inter and 27,81,654 in High School.

The exams were going to end on April 12. But because of the news of a leak of the class 12th English examination paper on March 30, the exams were conducted again on April 13 for 24 districts. 4,16,940 candidates were absent in the UP board exam, and only 47,75,749 students appeared for the UP board. Moreover, the exams were conducted at 8737 centres. This year, the UP boards were conducted for the 100th time in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav