Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely declare the state board exam results for classes 10 and 12 by the end of this week. Though there is no official confirmation from the Uttar Pradesh Board, media reports suggest that the class 10 and 12 results will be declared this week.

Students are advised to regularly check the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in to keep a track about the updates of class 10 and 12 board exam results.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Board had to cancel the state board exams for classes 10 and 12 in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It later followed the evaluation criteria similar to that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of classes 10 and 12.

Talking about the numbers, then a total of 56.03 lakh candidates had registered themselves for class 10 and class 12 state board exams and are now waiting for their results.

It is believed that class 10th results will be announced first as the process of evaluation has been completed earlier. Notably, the UPMSP has activated the link through which students can search their roll number for class 10. The link can be found on the official website. Students who are waiting for their class 10 results can download their roll number with the help of their registration number.

Talking about class 12th results, then the board first needs to issue the 12th roll number after which the result date will be announced.

Here’s how to check UPMSP 10th, 12th Board Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board is; upresults.nic.in/ upmsp.edu.in/ results.gov.in/ results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: look for “UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2021 Results” and UP Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2021 Results” on the home page of the website. (But the link should be active)

Step3: Fill in the details like UP board roll number

Step 4: Your UP Board Class 10th, 12th will appear in front of you

