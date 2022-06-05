Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results in 2022 soon. As per new reports on the same, the UP Board 10th and 12th results are likely to be declared in the second week of June. Once released, the board results will be made available on the official website of UPMSP-- upmsp.edu.in.

Reportedly, the board is expected to declare classes 10, and 12 by June 10. However, the UPMSP board is yet to announce an official date regarding the declaration of results. Students who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh board exams 2022 can check their UP Matric and Inter exam results by using their roll number and school code.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites-

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in.

Step-by-step guide on How to check UP Board Result 2022:

Students can download the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results using the following simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'UP Board 10th Result 2022' or 'UP Board 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: Enter your roll number, and school code and click on submit

Step 4: Your Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the UPMSP conducted the UP Board 2022 Exams in the months of March and April. While the class 10 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 12, 2022, class 12 exams were from March 24 to April 12, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh