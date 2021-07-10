UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2021: Unlike previous years, it won't be easy for the candidates to check their class 10 and 12 board exam results as they might have to visit their respective schools.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely declare the state board exam results for classes 10 and 12 by the second week of July at its official website upmsp.edu.in. However, unlike previous years, it won't be easy for the candidates to check their class 10 and 12 board exam results as they might have to visit their respective schools.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the UPMSP was unable to release candidates' enrollment numbers as the exams were cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, students, who do not have their enrollment or registration numbers, would need to visit their schools to collect them, said the Dainik Jagran report.

Once the candidates get their enrollment or registration numbers, they can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link -- Class 10/ class 12 result 2021

Step 3: Now, class 12 students would need to select "UP Board Intermediate Class 12 Result 2021". Class 10 students, on the other hand, would need to select "UP Board High School Class 10 Result 2021"

Step 4) Enter your enrollment or registration number and click on submit

Step 5) Your result will appear on your screen. You are requested to download it and save a printout for future reference

This year, 56 lakh candidates had registered for Uttar Pradesh Board exams. Out of this, nearly 30 lakh candidates had registered for class 12 board exams while 26 lakh had registered for class 10 board exams. However, the exams were cancelled after India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the result will be declared by the second week of July.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma