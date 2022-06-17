New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce class 10, 12 results tomorrow (June 18). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board --- upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

The education board will announce class 12 results at 2 PM tomorrow, whereas the class 10 results will be declared at 4 PM tomorrow. The education body conducted the exam from March 24 to April 13 and is now set to announce the results.

Talking about numbers, then more than 47 lakh students are waiting for their results to be declared. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams.

Back in the month of May, the education board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets. Students should also note that the education board has also asked the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to the questions which were out of the syllabus in both class 10, 12 exams.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following this simple guide.

UP 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download mark sheets

Step 1: Go to the official page -- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Step 3: Now, students need to enter exam roll number and/or other details -- Once done, click on submit.

Step 4: Submit to download mark sheets

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

UP Board Results 2022: Where to check

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in





