New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE (P) 2022. Candidates can now apply for the exam until April 30. The notice was issued on the official website of the JEECUP (jeecup.admissions.nic.in). Previously, the application deadline was April 17. The registration process started on February 15.

The test will be conducted in the following groups – A, E1, and E2, B to K, and L – and a candidate can submit one application form in each group or four in total. The exams are scheduled for June 6 to 10.

Here's how candidates can apply for the UPJEE (P) 2022:

1. Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. Register with names and contact details.

3. Fill in the required details.

4. Pay the application fee online and click on 'Submit'.

5. Take a printout of your application for future purposes.

Candidates are required to submit an application fee during the UPJEE 2022 Registrations. General and OBC category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 300 and candidates from the SC, ST categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 200.

Meanwhile, UPJEE (P) 2022 will be conducted for the students who are willing to get admission to engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma courses. Based on the marks obtained in the entrance test, the merit list will be prepared. The allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions including at private and government colleges will be done through online counseling for the academic session 2022-23. The answer key will be released on June 13 and the result will be announced on June 17. The Counselling process will take place between June 20 to August 15. The session for 2022-2023 will begin on August 1.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha