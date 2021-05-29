UPCET 2021: The date to deposit the application fee for the much competitive Computer Based Test (CBT) was earlier slated at May 31, with exam scheduled to take place on 15 June.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The last date to apply for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) has been extended by National Testing Agency (NTA) till June 20. Candidates can now pay their fees till June 20. Whereas NTA will open the correction window for the applications from June 21 to June 30.

Candidates had earlier requested the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the National Testing Agency to extend the submission sate in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh amid the second wave of pandemic.

The date to deposit the application fee for the much competitive Computer Based Test (CBT) was earlier slated at May 31, with exam scheduled to take place on 15 June. However, this currently stands postponed until further notice.

The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) is a competitive examination for admission into various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in Lucknow-based Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Kanpur-based Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) and Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) for the current academic fall of 2021-22.

UPCET 2021: How to apply?

Candidates can follow the following steps to apply for UPCET 2021.

- A candidate first needs to visit the website: upcet.nta.nic.in

- Once the homepage is visible, click on the link displaying application for UG/PG courses.

- If not registered, click on ‘New Registration’ link.

- Read all the instructions carefully, click the acceptance, and proceed

- Register your candidature and then through your application number and password log in to your account.

- Fill the application form and upload the required documents

- Pay the fee through given modes and submit the form on the portal.

- Candidate must save a copy of the application form. Ideally a printout for future reference must be taken.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma