New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: UP Technical Education Department has announced the Final year exam dates of technical institutions of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will commence in the third week of July 2021, while the exams for other students will be conducted in the last week of July 2021. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, Alok Kumar, Secretary, Technical and Vocational Education, announced online exams for the final year students.

As per the official announcement, the pattern of the question paper will of objective type. The detailed schedule will be announced soon by the respective universities.

“Govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in the last week of July. It will be objective type and online. Universities will issue detailed guidelines regarding the exams. Detailed guidelines will be issued by universities under a broad framework given by the government,” Alok Kumar said on social media.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled Undergraduate and Post Graduate exams in non-professional courses, except for final year students. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, also the Higher Education Minister, announced that students will be promoted to the next grade on the basis of their internal assessment and last year's performance.

Also, the practical exams will not be held and will be marked based on their theory exams, while the viva, if needed, will be held online.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the class 12 board exam due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The evaluation criteria and the result date will be announced soon. According to reports, the class 12 students will be marked on the basis of their internal assessment, that is, UT, half-yearly and pre-board exams.

Talking about COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per reports, the state has 9806 active cases, while 21735 fatalities. So far, 1670631 people have been cured.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv