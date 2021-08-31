Uttar Pradesh School Reopening: However, the chief minister asserted that strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour must be followed during school time.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that all schools for classes 1st to 5th will reopen from September 1 across the state. However, the chief minister asserted that strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour must be followed during school time. The Uttar Pradesh government has also ordered that schools premises should be sanitised on a daily basis.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier this month reopened the schools for classes 9th to 12th from August 16 following the dip in COVID cases in the state. Meanwhile, schools for classes 6th to 8th resumed from August in the state. The government officials are also monitoring the situation closely for any potential violation of the Covid-19 protocols.

With the latest orders, schools in Uttar Pradesh will be reopening after nearly one and a half years. Schools had been shut in the state since earlier last year when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown and related restrictions were first imposed.

Guidelines for School resumptions in Uttar Pradesh:

The schools will open for 5 days a week except for Saturday and Sunday.

The schools will open for two shifts - from 8 am to 12 noon and from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

In one shift, 50 per cent of students will attend classes while the rest alf of them will attend in the next shift.

Schools will have to make arrangements for hand sanitizer, handwash, thermalscanning, pulse oximeter and first aid in the premises.

If any student, teacher or staff shows the symptoms of cough, cold, fever, they will have to be sent back.

All students, teachers or staff will be allowed entry only after handwashing or sanitizing.

The school bus will have to be sanitized every day.

Students will be allowed to sit in the classrooms with the COVID-19 protocol.

Schools in urban areas will have to make arrangements to sanitize schools by Municipal Corporation/Municipality and Gram

The District Inspector of Schools of all the districts in the state and the Joint Director of Education in the division will ensure that all the guidelines are followed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan