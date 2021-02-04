The Education Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reopen all schools in the state for students of grade 1 to 5 from March 1 and for classes 6 to 8 from February 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Education Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reopen all schools in the state for students of grade 1 to 5 from March 1 and for classes 6 to 8 from February 15. The CM is yet to make a final decision on the same, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

All education institutions were shut in the state in March, last year, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal to reopen school has been sent after Adityanath ordered a fresh assessment on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government had informed on Twitter that it might consider reopening schools for classes 6 onwards in the next 10 days after the complete evaluation of the situation. Schools were reopened in the state for higher classes in October 2020 itself. For the rest, the government had recommended conducting classes online.

The daily coronavirus cases have reduced significantly in the state over the past few weeks. The state is leading in the vaccination of frontline and healthcare workers under the first phase of the inoculation drive. With nationwide daily caseload hovering around 10,000 and vaccination drive kicked off, several states and Union Territories have either reopened schools or announced plans for the same.

Schools were reopened for higher grades in the states of Gujarat, Telangana, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, national capital and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from February 1. The was done in view of the impending board exams, the dates for which were announced by the country's Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal earlier this week.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja