Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Centre had allowed schools and educational institutions to reopen in the country for classes 9 to 12 from September 21 in a ‘graded manner’. However, it seems unlikely that the schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from Monday for classes 9 to 12 as there has been a rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is not very keen on reopening schools and educational institutions in the state because of rising coronavirus cases and will decide in this regard only after September 30.

The report quoted state education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi as saying that schools will be reopened in UP as per the guidelines issued by the central government.

The Dainik Jagran report, however, claimed that only research students will be allowed to visit their universities and colleges from Monday.

‘Safety of students top priority for us’

Meanwhile, UP deputy chief minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, who is the Minister of Secondary and Higher Education, has assured that the safety of the students is the top priority for the Yogi Adityanath government, noting that a decision on reopening schools will be taken later.

“It is very unlikely that schools can be allowed to function partially. It is not possible to run schools, even partially, at least, for this month. Safety of the students is a big issue and it cannot be compromised,” he was quoted as saying by Jagran Josh.

Coronavirus in UP:

Coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate across the country, including Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest information provided by the state government, the deadly infection has affected 3,42,788 people in UP so far and claimed 4,869 lives.

The state government has said that there are 67,825 active coronavirus cases in UP currently while 2,70,094 people have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, taking the state’s recovery rate to 78.79 per cent.

"So far, 1,73,782 people have opted for home isolation and of them, over 1.38 lakh have completed their period and recovered from the infection," said Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma