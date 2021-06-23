UP School Reopening News: UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla has written a letter to all the district school inspectors asking them to take the opinion of parents regarding the opening of schools for classes 9th to 12th.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A rapid decline in Covid-19 cases can be witnessed across the country. Seeing the scenario and the conditions of every respective state, relaxation has been given in the activities. Under this, the Education Department is contemplating to re-open schools for classes 9th to 12th after the decrease in the cases of corona infection in Uttar Pradesh recently.

Regarding the matter, the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has asked parents for their viewpoint on whether schools should be opened in the state or not. Due to the second wave of Covid-19, various states have asked all the educational institutions to remain shut, in order to stop the spread of the virus.

According to media reports, UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla has written a letter to all the district school inspectors asking them to take the opinion of parents regarding the opening of schools for classes 9th to 12th. The board will come to a conclusion after taking the opinion from parents.

However, no official announcement has been made in this regard. At the same time, UP schools are going to open from July 1. During this, only administrative work will be done in schools. Children will not be called to school yet. Only teachers and other staff will come to the school. Children's education will continue online only.

Due to the Covid-19 infection epidemic that came in the month of March last year across the country, all educational institutions including schools and colleges were closed. Along with that, the examinations were first postponed and then cancelled.

All education institutions started with the online classes for the new session. At the same time, the process of reopening schools was started at the end of the year, but this year i.e. in the month of April 2021, in view of the increasing number of cases of coronavirus, it was decided to close the schools again.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen