Uttar Pradesh Sub Inspector results or UP Police SI result 2021-22 have been declared. The results have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB). Candidates who appeared in the UP Police SI examination can check their scores online on the official website of UPPBPB at- uppbpb.gov.in. Results have been released for the posts of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander, and Fire Officer.

Through the UP Police SI examination, recruitment for more than 9,000 vacancies of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander, and Fire Officer will be made. The exams for these posts were held from November 12 to December 2, 2021. Those candidates who will clear this exam will move to the next round of recruitment. Meaning that candidates who secure merit in this exam and are shortlisted will have to appear for the next round of recruitment. However, it must be noted that only securing merit in the entrance exam would not guarantee recruitment or a job for the candidate. It is only when candidates clear all rounds of the entrance exam, they will be recruited in the UP Police.

Cut off for UP Police SI Exam 2021-22:

Cut-off marks for general category candidates are 302.09405

For EWS category candidates are 285.56168

For OBC category candidates the cut-off marks are 287.51425.

For SC category, the cut-off marks are 260.14439

For ST category candidates, it is 223.33388.

Here's a step-by-step process of how to check UP Police SI results 2021-22

Step 1- First go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at – uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2- There click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3- After you click on the result link, a new page would open with the PDF file.

Step 4- You need to scroll through it to find your Roll Number in the list.

Step 5- If your name is there in the list it means you are shortlisted in this round.

Step 6- Next you have to start preparing for the DV/PST round.

UP Police SI result 2021-2022: Direct link

Click on the direct link given here to check results – UP Police SI Result 2021-22.

