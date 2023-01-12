UP Police Recruitment 2023: 37,000 Vacancies For Constable, Fireman Announced; Check Qualifications, How To Apply

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2023: The date of commencement of the application process has not been mentioned in this update at the moment. (Image: uppolice.gov.in)

UP Police Recruitment 2023: For lakhs of candidates who have been waiting since one year for the commencement of recruitment to the posts of Uttar Pradesh Police constables and firemen, the official update is finally out. According to an update shared by the Uttar Pradesh government's 'Mission Rozgar UP' on January 11, 2023, UP Police will recruit for 37,000 constable and fireman posts.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Qualifications

Also, Intermediate or 12th passed candidates from a recognised board will be able to apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment. At the same time, 12th as well as other eligibility will be necessary for UP Police Fireman Recruitment 2023.

UP Police Constable, Fireman Recruitment Application Process

The candidates will have to apply online to appear in the prescribed selection process for recruitment to the posts of 37,000 constables and firemen in Uttar Pradesh Police. The process of application will begin on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB or UPPBPB), uppbpb.gov.in.

However, the date of commencement of the application process has not been mentioned in this update at the moment. In such a situation, the candidates should keep visiting the UPPRPB website from time to time for UP Police Constable Application 2023.

UP Police Recruitment 2023 Notice Released On January 7, 2022

The notice was issued on January 7, 2022, for recruitment to the posts of 26,210 constable civil police and 172 firemen in Uttar Pradesh Police. In the notice, the board also invited tenders for conducting this recruitment process. Since then, lakhs of candidates are demanding to release the update regarding UP Police Constable, Fireman Recruitment 2023.