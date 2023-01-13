UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: Application Process To Begin From January 17 For 3,544 Vacant Posts; Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Department on Friday released a notification for 3,544 vacant posts of Panchayat Assistant and Accountant-cum-DEO. The registration process will start from January 17, 2023. Candidates can check the exam notification at– panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.

Candidates should have passed the class 12 exam from any recognized board to apply for the Panchayat Assistant and Accountant-cum-DEO exam. Candidates must be a resident of the same gram panchayat from where they apply.

Candidates must note that their application form along with self-attested copies of necessary documents will have to send by registered post or by hand to the Gram Panchayat, Vikas Khand Karyalaya or District Panchayat Raj Officer in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates must note that they have to mention the address on the top of the envelope while sending the UP Panchayat Raj Sahayak application form. Incomplete, incorrect, wrongly filled, over writing, without signature, without photograph application form will be rejected. So candidates are advised to fill out the application form carefully.

Required Documents To Be Attached With The Application Form

-Educational and professional qualification certificates.

-Birth certificate (Matriculation Certificate).

-Caste Certificate, if candidates belong to reserved category.

-Domicile/ Residence Certificate.

-Experience Certificate if any relevant to the post.

-Aadhar card or any other ID Card proof.

-Attach other necessary documents with the application form.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Period of submission of application form– January 17 to February 2

Preparation of merit list– February 9 to 16

Exam recommendation by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate– February 17 to 24

Appointment letter– February 25 to 27