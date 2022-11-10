UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Here's How To Check

candidates who have qualified the round 1 counselling will be allotted a seat for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) courses. Scroll to check more

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thu, 10 Nov 2022 09:36 AM IST
UP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result

THE RESULT of the UP NEET UG Counselling round 1 has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh (DMET). The candidates who have qualified the round 1 counselling will be allotted a seat for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) courses. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result at-- upneet.gov.in.

The respective state authority conducts NEET UG counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats. Further, Candidates who have been shortlisted in the UP NEET UG counselling round 1 will now have to check the allotment letter and take admission on the respective course by November 11.

Earlier, the round 1 UP NEET PG seat allotment result was done on the basis of choices submitted by the Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) aspirants during the choice-filling process.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Round 1 seat allotment result'

Step 3: Now, Candidates have to enter their roll number and NEET Application Number

Step 4: Click on submit and download the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling result

