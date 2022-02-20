Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The dates for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduation or UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 have been revised for the 2nd round of admissions. Now, UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 for 2nd round will begin from February 25, 2022. Earlier it was scheduled to start on February 21, 2022. Candidates will be able to complete the process of Choice Filling and Locking on the given date.

Besides the date for UP NEET PG round 2 counseling, other dates have also been changed. The date for seat allotment result has now been changed to March 3, 2022 from February 24-25. Following is a complete revised schedule for UP NEET PG Counselling 2021.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Revised Schedule

Online Choice Filling- February 25 to 28, 2022

Seat Allotment Result- March 3, 2022

Downloading of Allotment letters and admission dates- March 4 to 8, 2022. This excludes Sunday.

Candidates can check the official notice on revised dates for the UP NEET PG round 2 admissions on the official website – upneet.gov.in.

The UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 is being conducted by Directorate of Medical Education and Training. Its purpose is to run and strengthen Medical and Dental Colleges and other Medical programs in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The State Government conducts entrance examination for admission to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Super specialty courses by authorizing any University or Medical College.

A Counseling Board constituted by the State Government for this purpose conducts the counseling for allotment of seats according to the UP NEET website. The candidates selected through Counseling are then issued allotment letters and on production of the allotment letter; the allotted candidates are admitted in the college. They are also required to produce all the original certificates and admit card at the time of admission along with admission fee.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha