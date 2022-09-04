UP JEECUP 2022: Counselling Process Likely To Begin From September 7; Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, UP JEECUP Counselling 2022, is expected to start the counselling process for candidates on September 7. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the official announcement is made, students can check the details from the official website -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

"Online Counseling 2022 is expected to start from 7th September 2022. Visit Website frequently to stay updated," read the official notice.

Further, candidates should who will qualify and secure merit in UP polytechnic Result 2022 will be eligible to participate in this JEECUP Counselling once it begins.

Candidates who cleared the JEECUP 2022, will now be able to sit in the counselling process and will be eligible to enroll in the course on the basis of their preferences and rankings through a seat allocation procedure.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 - Important dates

JEECUP Counselling 2022 -- Likely from September 7, 2022

UP Polytechnic Counselling schedule -- Expected this week

Official website -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2022 -- How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEECUP Counselling 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to fill in the required details as asked and submit

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a printout of the form.

Back on July 18, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) (JEECUP) released the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE. The education body was conducted online from June 27 to June 30.

Candidates should note that once the detailed schedule is released, it will be then released on the official website for more updates. Further candidates are advised to keep all the documents ready as the UP Polytechnic Counselling 2022 will soon begin.