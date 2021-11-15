New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Junior aided selection exam (UP JASE) 2021 Result is expected to release today, November 15, 2021. The UP JASE Result 2021 will be released by the examination regulatory authority, Pyagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on the official website of UP D.El.Ed-- updeled.gov.in. The exam was held on October 17 across various centres in the state, and a few days ago, the authority released the final answer key on the official website.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections by depositing a fee. As per the official notice, the examination board would return the fee, if the committee will accept the objection for UPJASE 2021 Final Answer Key.

UP JASE Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP D.El.Ed-- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UP JASE Result 2021 link

Step 3: Fill in the credentials such as roll number, etc available on the Admit Card

Step 4: Enter Submit, UP JASE Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

This year, 3.5 lakh candidates registered for the UP JASE but only 2.8 lakh, that is, 80 per cent of candidates appeared for the entrance exam.

Earlier, it was reported that UP JASE 2021 Result, will release on November 12. However, due to technical reasons, the authority delayed the announcement of the result.

Uttar Pradesh Aided Junior High School Assistant Teacher and Principal Recruitment Selection: Number of Vacancies

This year, 390 posts of Headmaster and 1504 posts of Assistant Teachers in aided junior schools in the state has been released.

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of UP D.El.Ed or Jagran English for the latest updates on UP JASE Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv