UP ITI Merit List 2020 DECLARED: Council of Vocational Training has announced the first allotment result for UP Industrial Training Institute 2020. Candidates can now check their results on the official website.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: State Council of Vocational Training, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Monday declared the first round allotment results for Industrial Training Institute 2020 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their result at scvtup.in or on the result portal- examination scvtup.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their UP ITI Merit List 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the UP ITI Entrance Examination online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of UP ITI i.e, scvtup.in

Step-2: Click on UP ITI at the bottom of the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result of University Entrance Examination 2020’, written with red coloured ink.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select application form from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: Students can check their ranks and saved it for future use.

The admission is held by State Council for Vocational Training and the council is offering admissions on the basis of 12 plus 2 merit list. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline for application submission had also been extended to September 7 and no separate test was conducted. The university council has also reserved 12 seats for women at UPI ITI.

Qualified students can apply for NCVT and SCVT courses. The applicants can keep the track of the cut-offs of the 1st and 2nd rounds on the official website of UP ITI. The application for any course by any grade student cannot be accepted now.

Posted By: Srishti Goel