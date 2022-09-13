UP Compartment Result 2022: UP Board Declares Class 10th And 12th Scorecards; Here's How To Check

UTTAR Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board 2022 result for class 10th and 12th compartment exams today, September 13, 2022. Those students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website-- upmsp.edu.in in order to check their results.

It must be noted that the class 10th and 12th compartment exams by UP Board were conducted on August 27, 2022. The exams for class 10th students were conducted in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, while the 12th compartment UP Board exams were held in the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The exams were held for the students who couldn't qualify for their intermediate and high school exams and appeared for the improvement exams.

Those who need to check their results can refer to the below-mentioned steps and download them from the official website.

UP Compartment Result 2022: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website – upmsp.edu.in.

step 2: Now, on the appeared homepage, click on the link provided for UP Compartment Result.

Step 3: You must choose the link according to your class and enter your roll number, date of birth, and other credentials.

Step 4: Once you enter all the details, your UP Board compartment Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: You can now download your results.

Note: Take a printout for future reference.

UP Compartment Result 2022: Details Provided On UP Board 10th and 12th Results

The UP Board class 10th and 12th Compartment exam results include the following details:

- Name of the candidate and Roll Number

- Subject-wise marks of the students

- Marks obtained

- Total marks secured

- Qualifying status of the students

It must be noted that in order to pass the UP Board exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. The UP Board 2022 exams for the students of class 10 were conducted from March 24 to April 13 and the students of Class 12 appeared for their exams during the same time. Meanwhile, the results for UP Board 2022 exams for class 10th and 12th were declared on June 18, 2022.