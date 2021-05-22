The Uttar Pradesh government have cancelled the UP College Semester Exams 2021 of Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government have cancelled the UP College Semester Exams 2021 of Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses. According to the official announcement, the state government has decided to promote the first and second year of UG and the first year of PG students without any exams. While exams for final year students of UG and PG courses will be held as per schedule.

How students will be promoted?

As per the notice, nearly 30 lakh students will be promoted to the next grade without any exams. A committee of 3 Vice Chancellors has prepared the promotion plan for first and second-year students. The expert committee includes Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University, Vice-Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Professor Vinay Pathak, and Professor Alok Kumar Rai, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly and Prof. Krishnapal Singh. Here's how they will be promoted:

- First-year students will be promoted to the next grade on the basis of their merit

- Second-year students will be promoted on the basis of their first-year marks

The controller of exams and vice-chancellors of different universities are expected to hold a meeting with the expert committee regarding the marking scheme. The expert committee has allowed the colleges and universities to decide the format of final year students.

Meanwhile, the state government has shut down all schools and colleges due to an ongoing pandemic and have asked to hold virtual classes. Owing to this students of UP Board class 10 and class 12 are requesting the board to either cancel the exams or postpone them further.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, on Thursday, an additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that there is a decline in positivity rate while a rise in recoveries over the past 20 days. He was quoted saying, "The case positivity rate was around 19% during the Covid-19 peak. The decline indicates the drastic dip in the pandemic cases."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv