UP University Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh universities have been asked to complete the exams by mid-August and declare the results by August end.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: UP University Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh universities have been asked to wrap up the exams for final year exams for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses for annual and semester year exams by August 15, 2021. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has also asked the Vice-Chancellors of the universities to declare the results by the end of August 2021.

In the meeting, the UP universities have also been asked to shorten the exam duration, that is, the exam should not exceed more than 90 minutes. Also, the universities have been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols in conducting the exams.

UP University Final Exams 2021: Exam Pattern

As per the official statement released earlier, this year the exam will be OMR based, that is, MCQ. The question paper will consist of both multiple-choice and a combination of detailed questions. The exam duration has also been reduced from 3 hours to 1 hour and 30 minutes.

New Academic Session 2021-22

- The Deputy Chief Minister in a meeting directed the vice-chancellors to commence the new academic session from September to avoid any inconvenience.

- The universities have been asked to begin the admission process from August 15 in a transparent manner in an online mode.

- Not just this, they have also been asked to implement a uniform minimum syllabus on a priority basis for the new academic session, that is, 2021-22.

Job oriented vocational courses

The Deputy CM further directed the vice-chancellors to introduce job-oriented courses including Nursing, Biotechnology, Pharmacy and Biochemistry as mandated in the National Education Policy 2020 by the centre. Also, compensation and jobs to the families of the university staff who passed away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, college students are advised to keep a close check on your university's website or English Jagran for the latest updates regarding UP University Exam 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv