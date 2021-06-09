UP College Exam 2021: Annual and semester year UG and PG exams in both government and private universities for the academic year 2020-21 will be held from mid-August. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department has decided to conduct final year exams for 2nd and 3rd years students of Undergraduate and 2nd year of Postgraduate courses for annual and semester year exam in government and private universities for the academic year 2020-21. The exam will commence on August 15, 2021, while the detailed schedule will be released soon by the respective colleges and universities. This news was confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma via a tweet on Tuesday. Earlier, the state government announced the mass promotion of nearly 30 lakh UG and PG students. They will be promoted to the next grade on the basis of their internal assessment.

UP College Final Exams 2021: Date

The exam for the 2nd and 3rd year UG course and 2nd year PG course will commence by mid-August 2021. This decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The detailed schedule will be released soon by the colleges and universities.

UP College Final Exams 2021: Exam Pattern

As per the official statement released by the state government, this year the exam will be OMR based and the question paper will consist of both multiple-choice and a combination of detailed questions. Also, the duration of the exam has been reduced from 3 hours to 1 hour and 30 minutes. The exams will be conducted in blended mode, that is, viva will be held online while practical exams will be based on the theory marks.

Sharma further added that for those students who fail to appear for the exam due to being infected by COVID-19, a special re-exam will be conducted for them.

UP College Final Exams 2021: Result

The result of final exams 2021 will be announced by August 31, 2021.

UP college students are advised to keep a check on their college or universities' official website for the detailed schedule of exams.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv