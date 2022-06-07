New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce Class 10th and Class 12th results soon. This year, the UP Board 2022 Exams were conducted in the months of March and April. Class 10th exams were conducted from March 24 to April 12, 2022, meanwhile, Class 12th Exams were held from March 24 to April 12, 2022. The results will be available on the official website of UPMSP.

UP Board Result 2022: Date

UPMSP is expected to announce the result date on June 7 or June 8. Meanwhile, according to the information received from the sources of UPMSP, the result of Class 10th and Class 12th is likely to be announced on the same day. The result can be announced between June 9 to June 11, 2022.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check

Once announced, the result will be available on the official website of UPMSP, which is upmsp.edu.in. Moreover, students can check their results on some other websites as well, which are results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2022: How to Check

Here is the step by step guidelines for checking the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th Results.

First, go to the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in

On the website, you will find the link 'UP Board 10th Result 2022' or 'UP Board 12th Result 2022'. Click on that link.

Then, enter your roll number, and school code.

After entering the details, click on submit.

The Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

After that, download the result.

Take a printout of your result as well for future reference.

Apart from checking the result on the websites, students can also use the SMS service to see their results. This year, the board reduced the syllabus up to 30 per cent. But there were questions in the exam from the syllabus that was emitted. Therefore, the students will be given bonus marks for those questions.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav