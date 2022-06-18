New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Saturday (June 18) declared the board exam results for classes 10, 12. The class 10 results were declared at 2 PM, whereas the class 12th results were announced at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website -- upboardresult.nic.in

This year a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for the UPMSP 10th, 12th board exams. Out of these, 47,75,749 students had appeared for the papers. The pass percentage for boys of class 10 stood at 85.25, whereas the pass percentage of class 10 girls was recorded at 91.69 per cent. Girls who appeared for UPMSP class 10th board exams have outshined boys as the passing percentage is 6.44 per cent.

Prince Patel from Kanpur has scored 586 out of 600 in class 10 board exams. He is the state topper. The second position is secured by Sanskriti Thakur and Kiran Kushwaha. In the UP Board Class 10th Result 2022, Noida is the best performing district.

UP Board Class 10th Result: Toppers List

Prince Patel of class 10 scored 97.67 per cent. Meanwhile, Sanskriti Patel and Kiran Kushwaha scored 97.50 per cent. On the other hand, Aniket Sharma has scored 97.33 per cent and is at the third rank.

On the other hand, UPMSP class 12 board results were also declared today (June 18). The education board declared the results at 4 PM on Saturday. This year girls have outperformed boys in the UP Board 12th exam 2022. The overall pass percentage for boys of class 12 exams stood at 81.21 per cent, whereas the overall girls' pass percent was recorded at 90.15 per cent.

UP board 12th result 2022: Check toppers list

Rank 1

Fatehpur- Divyanshi - 95.40 per cent

Rank 2



Barabanki- Yogesh Pratap Singh - 95 per cent

Prayagraj- Anshika Yadav - 95 per cent

Rank 3

Fatehpur - Bal Krishna - 94 Per Cent

Kanpur - Prakhar Pathak - 94 Per Cent

Pryagraj - Diya Mishra - 94 Per Cent

Pryagraj - Anchal Yadav - 94 Per Cent

Barabanki - Abhimanyu Verma - 94 Per Cent

Students can check the results from -- upboardresult.nic.in 2022 or upresults.nic.in 2022

