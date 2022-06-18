UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Matric, Inter Results Declared | Highlights

-
04:45 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: Pass Percentage
Total percentage of girls that have cleared the exam is 90.15 per cent and total percentage of boys that cleared the exam is 81.21 per cent. Girls have performed better in the UP Board Class 12th exam.
-
04:31 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: Toppers List
Bal Krishna, Prakhar Pathak, Diya Mishra, Anchal Yadav and Abhimanyu Verma are at the third position with 94 per cent.
-
04:29 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: Toppers List
Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barakandi and Anshika Yadav from Prayagraj have secured the second position with 95 per cent.
-
04:27 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: Toppers List
Divyanshi from Fatehpur has topped the exam this year. She has scored 95.40 per cent.
-
04:25 PMUP Board Class 12th Result 2022: Number of Students Passed the Exam
Over 19 lakh students passed the exam this year. Over 9.2 lakh girls cleared the exam and over 9.8 boys cleared the exam this year.
-
04:22 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: No. of Students Cleared Exam
Around 24 lakh students registered for UP Board Class 12th exam this year, out of which a total of 22 lakh students appeared in the exam. The total students passed this year are over 19 lakh.
-
04:15 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: Website Working Slow
When the students will check the UP Board Class 12 result, the website might work slowly in case of heavy traffic. In that case, students should not worry and remain patient to check their results.
-
04:06 PMUP Board Class 12th Result:: Link Activated
The link for checking UP Board Class 12th result is activated. Students can check their result on upresults.nic.in.
-
03:58 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: Total Students
A total of 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams, this year.
-
03:55 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: Website
Once announced, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board --- upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in
-
03:44 PMUP Board Class 12th Result: Date and Time
UP Board Class 12th Result will be announced on June 18 at 4 PM. Class 10th result was announced at 2 PM today.
-
02:52 PMUP Board Class 10th Result: Toppers List
Prince Patel scored 97.67 per cent and both Sanskriti Patel and Kiran Kushwaha scored 97.50 per cent. Meanwhile, Aniket Sharma has scored 97.33 per cent and is at the third rank.
-
02:42 PMUP Board Class 10th Result: Best Performing District
In the UP Board Class 10th Result 2022, Noida is the best performing district. The result was announced at 2PM.
-
02:36 PMUP Board Class 10th Result 2022: Toppers List
The second position is secured by Sanskriti Thakur and Kiran Kushwaha.
-
02:31 PMPrince Patel, UP Board Class 10th Topper
Prince Patel from Kanpur's Abhinav Intercollege has scored 586 out of 600. He is the state topper.
-
02:29 PMUP Board Class 10th Result 2022: Topper
Prince Patel from Kanpur's Abhinav Intercollege has secured the first rank in UP Board Class 10th Exam 2022.
-
02:26 PMUP Board Class 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage
This year, the pass percentage of boys is 85.25 per cent and the pass percentage of girls is 91.69 percent. The girls have performed better than boys this year as the passing percentage is 6.44 per cent more than boys.
-
02:22 PMUP Board Class 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage
This year, the pass percentage of UP Board Class 10th exam is 88.18 per cent.
-
02:19 PMUP Board Class 10th Result: Total Students Appeared
A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10th UP Board Exam 2022.
-
02:16 PMUP Board Class 10th Result: Toppers List
UP Board Class 10th Result has been declared. The toppers' list will be annouced soon.
-
02:08 PMUP Board Class 10th Result: Website
Students can check their result on upresults.nic.in
-
02:02 PMUP Board Class 10 Result: Link Active
Link for Class 10th UP Board Exam 2022 has been activated.
-
01:54 PMUP Board Class 10th Result: Date and Time
UP Board Class 10th Result will be announced at 2 PM. Students can check their result on the official websites, which are upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.
-
01:48 PMUP Board Class 10th, 12th Result: Pass Percentage
The students need to get 33 per cent marks to clear the exam. The passing grade for both Classes 10th and 12th is Grade D.
-
01:21 PMUP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Syllabus Reduction
This year, the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent for both Classes 10th and 12th. This decision was taken to overcome the challenges caused due to Covid-19 pandemic.
-
12:51 PMCM Yogi Adityanath on UP Board Result 2022
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath earlier asked the officials to give the information to students about the result date and time prior to the result declaration.
उत्तर प्रदेश बोर्ड परीक्षार्थियों को अपने परीक्षा परिणाम की प्रतीक्षा होगी।— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) June 15, 2022
ऐसे में बोर्ड परीक्षाओं का परिणाम समय से जारी कर दिया जाए।
इसकी पूर्व सूचना अभिभावकों/परीक्षार्थियों को जरूर दी जाए: #UPCM @myogiadityanath
-
12:21 PMHow to Get Admit Card and Roll Number for UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022
Students who appeared in UP Boards Exams 2022 can check their roll numbers and school code on the admit cards provided to them.
-
11:51 AMWho Will Announce The UP Class 10, 12 Result 2022
Sarita Tiwari, Chairman of Board of Secondary Education, will announce the result in Prayagraj.
-
11:35 AMUP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites
Students who appeared in UP Board Exam 2022 can check their result on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in
-
11:16 AMUP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Evaluation Process
The exams for Class 10th and 12th were held in 271 centres. Moreover, over 2.25 crore answer sheets were evaluated for both Class 10th and 12th.
-
10:58 AMUP Board Class 10, 12 Result: Helpline Numbers
UPMSP has also released helpline numbers to give feedback and suggestions. The helpline numbers are 1800-180-5310, 1800-180-5312, 1800-180-6607 and 1800-180-6608.
-
10:47 AMBonus Marks
The UP Board asked the examiners to give equal marks to the questions that were out of the syllabus in both class 10 and 12 exams.
-
10:31 AMUp Board Official Notice
-
10:17 AMUP Board Class 12th Result: Date And Time
UP Board has officially announced that Class 12th result will be declared at 4 PM on June 18.
-
10:06 AMUP Board Class 10th Result: Date and Time
UP Board has officially announced that Class 10th result will be declared at 2 PM on June 18.
-
09:55 AMTotal Students Who Appeared In Class 10th, 12th Exam
A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams.
-
09:42 AMHow To Check Results Via DigiLocker
- Go to digilocker.gov.in.
- Sign up for DigiLocker using your Aadhaar Card number and then sign in
- Go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet to get your Class 12th Mark Sheet
- Click on the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.
- Students need to enter their roll number.
- From the drop-down option, students need to choose the year they graduated from the UP Board
- The UP Board Class 10th and 12th results will display on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout.
-
09:22 AMHow Class 12th Students Can Check Their Results:
- Go to the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the link 'UP Board 12th Result 2022' available on the homepage
- Enter your required login details and then submit
- Uttar Pradesh Board 12th Result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference
-
09:02 AMHow Class 10th Students Can Check Their Results:
- Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in
- On the homepage, click on the link 'UP Board 10th Result 2022'
- Enter your login details and submit
- Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of your result as well for future reference.
-
08:42 AMRecap: When the UPMSP conducted exams?
The class 10 board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13. Meanwhile, the class 12 board exams were also conducted from March 24 to April 13.
-
08:28 AMOver 47.75 lakh students appeared for exams
This year, 51,92,689 students had registered for the UPMSP 10th, 12th board exams. Out of these, 47,75,749 students had appeared.
-
08:22 AMList of websites to check
Students can check their results at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.
-
08:20 AMUPMSP 10th, 12th results to be declared today
The Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the class 10 and class 12 board exam results today at 2 pm and 4 pm, respectively.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Matric, Inter Results Declared | Highlights
Subhasish Dutta
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 07:19 PM IST
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 07:19 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the much-awaited board exam results for classes 10th and 12th on Saturday at 2 PM and 4 PM, respectively. The students can check their results on its official websites - upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. This year, the class 10 and class 12 board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13. More than 51.92 lakh students had registered themselves for the exams, out of which 47.75 lakh candidates had appeared.
18 June 2022