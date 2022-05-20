New Delhi | Jagran EducationDesk: Lakhs of students appeared for the UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations, and now they are eagerly waiting for the declaration of results. On the other hand, it is expected that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the UP Board class 10 and 12 results. As per media reports, the UP board 10th and 12th exam results 2022 will be declared by the first week of June 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board -- upresults.nic.in.

However, students should note that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to announce an official date and time regarding the declaration of the results, and it is expected that the board will announce the result dates soon. Once the results are out, candidates can check their results through the official link shared by the education board.

Talking about numbers, approximately 47 lakh candidates appeared for class 10, 12 UP board exams. Students are advised to check the UP board's website frequently for any result related information.

When is the UP Board Result 2022 Expected to be announced?

Though the board has not released any official date regarding the result declaration, several media reports claim that the class 10, 12 board results will be out by the first week of June.

The reports also claim that the evaluation process for both 10, 12 classes has been completed, and now the results are being prepared, which will be announced soon.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can check them by following the step-wise guide.

UP Board Exam Result 2022: How to check 10th and 12th result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find a results link -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on submit

NOTE: Take a printout for further purpose

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen