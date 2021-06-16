UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP is likely to mark class 12 on the basis of their pre-board and class 11's half-yearly and annual exam performance.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)cancelled class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Now, as per reports, the UP board is expected to announce the evaluation criteria to mark the students by this week.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, "We will not wait for the evaluation policy of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The pattern of the UP Board is different from CBSE. As soon as the formula for calculating the marks is finalized, the UP Board will release the result.”

UP government organised a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Cheif Secretary Aradhana Shukla to prepare class 10 and 12 marking scheme. On June 7, Shukla presided a meeting with officials of government, principals of unaided and private schools, and parents’ associations to discuss their suggestions regarding the marking scheme for class 10 and 12 students.

As per reports, the board is likely to mark class 12 on the basis of their pre-board and class 11's half-yearly and annual exam performance. For class 10, the results of pre-board and class 9 annual exam performance will be considered.

The results of UPMSP class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 is expected soon after the declaration of evaluation criteria. This year, the state government has asked the UP board to not release the merit list.

This year over 56 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams. 29.4 lakh students have registered for the class 10 board exam, while 26.1 lakh students have registered for the class 12 board exam.

Meanwhile, talking about schools, the government has ordered the schools and colleges to resume virtual classes from July 1. Earlier, in May, the government had shut down all the schools and colleges due to the COVID-19 surge in the state.

