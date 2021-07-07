UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP has started with the last-minute preparation for the declaration of UP Class 10 and 12 results 2021. Here check the latest updates

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) cancelled class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Lately, the UP board announced the Class 12 evaluation criteria based on which students will be marked, that is, the 50:40:10 formula. Now the latest news is doing around the UP Board class 10 and 12 Result, 2021. As per Jagran Josh, UPMSP is expected to declare the results by the second week of July and the officials have started with the last-minute preparation for the announcement of the results. The results will be announced via the official website of UPMSP--upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2021: Latest Updates

As per reports, the UP board has started with the compilation of the results and are expected to announce the results by July 15, 2021. The UP board class 10 and 12 results will be announced on the official website of the board--upresults.nic.in. The class 12 results are based on the 50:40:10 formula wherein 50 per cent is for the Class 10 board exam, 40 per cent for class 11 half-yearly and final exams and 10 per cent for class 12 pre boards. Class 10 results are based on the 50:50 formula, i.e 50 per cent marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent marks obtained in class 10 pre-board exams.

This year as many as 56,03,813 students have registered for class 10 and 12 board exams, out of which 26,09,501 students are from class 10 and the remaining 29,94,312 students from class 12.

How to check UP board Class 10 and 12 Result 2021?

Nearly 55 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of UP Board Results 2021. However, there are chances that they might encounter some issues accessing UP Board 10 and 12 Result 2021. So, to avoid it, students can follow the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP--upresults.nic.in or Jagran Josh's website--up10.jagranjosh.com / up12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Click on High School Result 2021 or Intermediate Results 2021

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: UP Board Result 2021 will display on your screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

