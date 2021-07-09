UP Board Result 2021: This year nearly 55 lakh students are waiting for the declaration of UP Board Result 2021. Scroll down to know the websites

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is busy preparing UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2021. The state board is preparing the results based on the criteria they announced for Class 10 and Class 12, i.e, 50:50 and 50:40:10 formula respectively. As we earlier told you, the state is expected to declare the UP Board Result by July 15, 2021. So ahead of it we have brought you official sites where UPMSP results will be available.

UP Board Result 2021: List of websites

This year nearly 55 lakh students are waiting for the declaration of UP Board Result 2021. So here we are with the sites where students can check their results without any hassle. You can check the official website of UPMSP--upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Students can also check Jagran Josh's website for the result --up10.jagranjosh.com and up12.jagranjosh.com.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

This year 26,09,501 students registered for Class 10 boards. The students will be marked on the 50:50 formula, which is, 50 per cent for marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent marks obtained in class 10 pre-boards

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Last Year's Analysis



In 2020 out of 27,72,656 only 23,09,802 students passed the UP Board class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was 83.31 per cent, out of which, the overall pass percentage among girls was 87.29 per cent and boys 79.88 per cent. Riya Jain was the topper of UP Board class 10 with 96.67 per cent.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

This year 29,94,312 students registered for Class 12 boards. The students will be marked on the 50:40:10 formula wherein 50 per cent is for class 10 exam, 40 for class 11 half-yearly and final exams and 10 per cent for class 12 pre-boards.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Last Year's Analysis

In 2020 out of 24,84,479 only 18,54,099 students passed the UP board class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage was 74 per cent, out of which, overall pass percentage among girls were 81.96 per cent, and boys were 68.88 per cent.

