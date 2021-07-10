UP Board Result 2021: With no roll numbers allotted due to the cancellation of UP board exams, students can view their results...Scroll down below to know

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 by next week. The results will be declared on the UP board's official webiste--upmsp.edu.in. However, this year due to the cancellation of board exams, students might face some issues in viewing the results as UP Board intermediate and high school students were not allotted the roll numbers.

How to check UP Board class 10 and 12 Result 2021?

With no roll numbers allotted due to the cancellation of UP board exams, students will be required to either visit the school for their results or can log in with their enrollment or registration number.

Also, since the students don't have roll numbers, the UP board is leaving no stones unturned to present the error-free results to the students. The stat board is busy verifying and correcting the details of the students so that after the declaration of results students don't face any problems.

"The intention of the board is to rectify the details of the students as well as issue error-free examination results. This time the students have not got the roll number. In such a situation, they will have to check their result by visiting the school or logging on to the board's website with the help of enrollment or registration number," Dainik Jagran quoted RP Singh, Deputy Secretary, Regional Office of UP Board saying.

This year, a total of 56,03,813 students registered for the UP Board Exams 2021. Out of which 29,94,312 students registered for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 exams. The results of classes 10 and 12 are expected to release around July 15, 2021. Even Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dinesh Sharma had confirmed that the UP Board result 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared in the second week of July.

