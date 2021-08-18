UP Board 10th, 12th Improvement Exam 2021: Students, who were absent for the practical board exam 2021 or were placed in the 'withheld' category, can register for the UP Board Improvement board exam 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released UP Board 10th and 12th Board Result 2021 at the end of July. The state board allowed the students to appear for the offline board exam if they are not satisfied with their results. The board had announced the date of the examination, it will start from September 18, 2021, onwards, and the registration process for the same has started. Students interested in appearing for UP Board Class 10 and 12 Improvement exams can register via the official website of UPMSP--upmsp.edu.in.

Also, students, who were absent for the practical board exam 2021 or were placed in the 'withheld' category, can register for the UP Board Improvement board exam 2021.

How to register for UP Board Improvement Exam 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP--upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on Application Form for Improvement Exam link

Step 3: Download the form and take a printout

Step 4: Fill the form and submit it to your school's Principal.

After receiving the forms, the school will then upload them on the official website of the UP Board by August 29.

Please Note: UP Board is not charging any fees for the Improvement Exam application form.

UP Board 10 & 12 Result 2021

This year, the UP board cancelled both class 10 and 12 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The state board released the result based on the fair evaluation criteria, wherein the board marked the students based on their previous class marks. The overall pass percentage for UP Board 10th Result 2021 was 99.53 per cent and for UP Board 12th Result 2021, was 97.8 per cent.

UP Board students are advised to keep a close check on official website of UPMSP or English Jagran for the latest updates on UP Board Improvement and UP Board 10, 12 Exam 2021-22.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv