UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: The UP board is yet to announce the dates of the improvement-cum compartment exam 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikshya Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline to register for grievances against UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2021. Now, the last date to apply is August 16, 2021. It is for all the students, who are unsatisfied with their UP class 10 and 12 results through evaluation criteria. Those who want to register are required to visit the official website of UPMSP--upmsp.edu.in.

As per the official notification released by Uttar Pradesh Board, along with the complaint, students are required to provide their name, registration number, name of the district and mobile number. In case, students are facing any confusion regarding their results, they can contact the help desk between 10 am to 5 pm. Also, the help desk can provide the students with updates regarding the progress of their applications.

In the notice, the board has also provided the mail id through which students can send their application to the regional offices.

Regional Office, Prayagraj - roprgresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com, 532-2423265, 09838510862

Regional Office, Varanasi - rovnsresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com, 542-2509990

Regional Office, Meerut - romrtresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com, 121-2660742

Regional Office, Bareilly - roblyresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com, 581-2576494

Regional Office, Gorakhpur - rogkpresult2021 helpdesk@gmail.com, 551-2205271

Apart from the regional centres, the mail id for the main office is mspresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com.

UP Board released Class 10 and 12 results on July 31, 2021. In class 12th the overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.88 per cent whereas in class 10 the percentage stood at 99.53 per cent. UP board is yet to announce the date of the improvement-cum compartment exam 2021. Meanwhile, CBSE, CISCE and Madhya Pradesh board has released the schedules for the special exam.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website of UP Board or English Jagran for further updates on UP Board Special Exam 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv