UP Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the admit card for the class 10 and 12 board examinations soon. Both the classes board examinations will commence from February 16. Once released, students can collect their admit cards from their respective schools and the teacher can download at– upmsp.edu.in.

According to the date sheet, classes 10 and 12 will commence on February 16, 2023. Both exams will be conducted in two shifts including from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The class 10 exam will end on March 3 while the class 12 exams will conclude on March 4, 2023.

Class 10 and 12 pre-board theory exams were conducted from January 16 to 20. Class 12 practical exams are being held in two phases from January 21 to 28, 2023, and from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

Candidates must note that all students should enter the examination centres 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam, after that no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

According to media reports, over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,16,458 while in class 12 registered students are 27,50,871.