New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The wait for the UP Board exam 2022 date will finally come to an end, as the last phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on March 7. Lakhs of students who are eagerly waiting for the exam dates will be able to check the update after the election count is declared on March 10. The UP Board exams were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 situation and then the assembly elections. Students who are upset due to this delay have also written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, through various social media platforms, requesting him to ask the state authorities to release the dates. Students have also written to the education minister and board officials regarding the same.

According to media reports quoting sources from the UP Board, the final date for class 10th and 12th board exams can be released any day. Once the dates are declared students can check the update on UP Board's official website at upmsp.edu.in. Students will also be able to check and download the complete time table for the exams.

Here's the Syllabus for UP Board Exams 2022:

It must be noted that the UP Board has already released the list of chapters and topics which have been removed from the syllabus along with the revised syllabus for the board examinations for class 10th and 12th students. Students must rely on the revised syllabus to prepare for the exams. You can download the revised syllabus from the link given below

UP Board Exam 2022 Syllabus PDF Download Link

UP Board Model Question Paper 2022

The UP Board has also released model question papers to evaluate the exam preparations. Students can download the Model Paper PDF of their respective classes and subject from here.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha