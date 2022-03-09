New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The timetable for class 10, 12 board exams were released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Tuesday. Candidates who are studying in classes 10, 12 can check the date sheet by visiting the official website of the education board -- upmsp.edu.in

As per the date sheet given by the education board, the exams for classes 10, 12 will begin from March 24 and conclude on April 12, 2022. While the first board exam for class 10 will be Hindi, class 12 students will also appear for the Hindi exam as their first exam.

While talking about numbers, then a total of 52 lakh students have registered for class 10, 12 board exams 2022. It should be noted that the exam will take place in over 8,000 exam centres.

If you want to download the exam schedule, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link to "Time Table for High School and Intermediate Examination of Examination Year 2022."

Step 3: The date sheet will appear in front of your screen

Step 4: Check and download the exam schedule

NOTE: Take a printout for future use

It should be noted that this year the education board has changed the pattern for the exam. The time duration of the exam will be 3 hours 15 minutes instead of 3 hours. This time the education board has given 15 minutes extra for students to read the question paper before attempting.

According to the new pattern, the exams will take place in 50-20-30 format. The written exam will be of 50 marks, MCQs will consist of 20 marks, and the remaining 30 marks are kept for internal assessment.

Earlier, students asked the board to cancel the offline exams due to the Assembly elections. It should be noted that Uttar Pradesh went into Assembly polls in February, and the counting is going to take place tomorrow (March 10).

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen