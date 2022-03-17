New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) on Thursday released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam admit cards 2022. Admit cards can now be downloaded from the official website-- upmsp.edu.in. The UPMSP admit card 2022 for Madhyamik and Intermediate board exams will contain info such as name, roll, exam centre and more.

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board exams will commence from March 24 and will continue till April 12. On March 14, Class 10 students will give Hindi paper while Class exams will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers.

Students must note that it is very important to carry a physical copy of admit cards to the examination centre. Without the admit cards, students will not be allowed to appear for exams. Remember to collect your board exam admit cards from your respective schools and inter colleges.

Check steps to download UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022, here:

Visit the official website of UP Board on upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Enter your login credentials.

The UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Meanwhile, the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. All UP Board Class 10 papers will be held in the morning shift only.

According to Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad, this year, a total of 51,92,689 students will take the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams. While 27,81,654 students of Class 10 have registered, 24,11,035 students of Class 12 will appear for board exams this year.

