New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID pandemic rages the education system and exam pattern in the country with schools struggling to conduct normal examinations and even hold physical classes, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct the UP Board Exams 2022 twice during a single session. The government has also allowed schools that are affiliated with Sahodya to change syllabus and exam patterns according to their convenience. However, permission has not been given to the Central level schools to change exam patterns or syllabus for students of classes Nursery to 8th.



Meanwhile, the schools in Uttar Pradesh are gearing up to conduct the half-yearly examinations this month and are discussing whether to conduct the exams online or offline. It has also been discussed to conduct the exams both ways. There will be four unit tests and two main exams -- half-yearly and final exams -- for students up to class 8th. The examination pattern will be decided after having a thorough discussion between teachers and parents.



The government has set up 19 application centres for the registration process of 10th and 12th students for UP board exams 2022. As per the DIOS Girijesh Kumar Chaudhary, these application centres will help in forwarding the application forms of every candidate.



Secretary of Meerut School Sahodaya Complex, Rahul Kesarwani said that during the Sahodaya meeting, members agreed that creating an exam pattern was not mandatory. Schools have the authority to decide the examination pattern according to their convenience, whether they want to conduct it online or offline. Meanwhile, the decision will be in parents' hands whether to send their kids for offline or online examinations.



List of 19 schools converted into application centres:



Government Inter College Hastinapur, Government Girls Inter College Hastinapur, Government Girls Inter College Parikshitgarh, Government Girls Inter College Kishor, Government Inter College Meerut, Government Inter College District Jail, Government Inter College Mahadev, Government Inter College Kapsadh, Government Inter College Baharampur Jani, Government Inter College Poothkhas, Government Inter College Kayastha Badha, Government Inter College Hapur Road.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen