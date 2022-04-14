New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Board Exams on April 13th, and it is expected that evaluation of the papers will start soon by UP Board teachers. As per latest reports, the evaluation process will start after April 20. Based on the duration of evaluation, UP Board is likely to release the results of UPMSP Class 10th and 12th results in May 2022 or June 2022.

According to the latest buzz on the results, UP Board would likely declare the UP Board results of Class 10 and 12 in last week of May or the First week of June. Once released, students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website of UP Board--- upmsp.edu.in

Students must note that the officials of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad have not made any announcement regarding the publication of UP Board Result 2022. However, it is expected that the officials of UPMSP may give some information about the publication of the results by the upcoming week.

The UP Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13th, 2022. Although the exams were supposed to end on April 12 due to a leak of the class 12th English paper on March 30 the exams were conducted again on April 13 for 24 districts.

Meanwhile, about 51 lakh 92 thousand 689 candidates had registered for the UP Board examinations which started on March 24, in which 24,11,035 were in Inter and 27,81,654 in High School.

4,16,940 candidates were absent in the UP board exam and only 47,75,749 students appeared for the UP board. The exams were conducted at 8737 centers and this year the UP boards were conducted for the 100th time in the history of UP.

