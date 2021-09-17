UP Board Exams 2022: The pre-board exam will be held from January 24 to January 21, 2022, while the half-yearly exams will be conducted in November 2021. UP Board class 10 and 12 students can also check the full calendar below:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 and 12 academic calendar for 2021-22. As per the calendar, the board exam will be conducted in the fourth week of March 2022 while the Practical exams will commence from the fourth week of February 2022. Students can avail the complete calendar from the official website of UPMSP--upmsp.edu.in.

Name of the Event Date(s) Conduct Physical classes for students August 16, 2021 Conduct of Practical Examination of Half-Yearly exams 2nd week of November 2021 Conduct of Written Exam of Half-Yearly examination 3rd week of November 2021 Announcement of marks of Half-Yearly exams 2nd week of September 2021 Completion of Online/Offline teaching work for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 January 15, 2022 Pre-board Practical exams January 24 to 31, 2022 Pre-board written exam and annual home exam of class 9 and 11 1st week of February 2022 Marks of Pre-board exams and scores of annual home examination 3rd week of February 2022 Conduct of Board Practical Exams 4th week of February 2022 Conduct of Board Exams 2022 4th week of March 2022 Upcoming academic session 2022-23 April 2022

Please Note: The above schedule is tentative, it can be changed by UP Board depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in via offline mode, and schools have been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, face masks, sanitisers, etc.

The UPMSP will be releasing the guidelines soon, along with the detailed timetable for the implementation of the initiative in schools.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv