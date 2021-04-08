UP Board Exams 2021 postponed, here check out the complete revised date sheet of Class 10th & 12th board exams

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has postponed the board exams of class 10th and 12th. The decision was taken not in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases but because of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the board has issued the revised date sheet, and according to it, the exams will be held from May 8, 2021, to May 28, 2021. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place from April 24, 2021. Students can check the revised date sheet on the official website of UP Board-- upmsp.edu.in.

The UP board exams will be held in two shifts, i.e, morning (8 am- 11:15 am) and evening (2 pm- 5:15 pm). This year over 56 lakh students will be appearing for UP Board class 10 and 12 exams, out of which, 2,994, 312 students will be appearing for class 10th board exams, and 2,609,501 will be appearing for 12th board exams.

Here check out the complete revised date sheet of Class 10th & 12th board exams:

Revised Datesheet of Class 10

May 8 - Hindi, Primary Hindi

May 10 - Arbi, Pali, Farsi, Music

May 12 - Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer

May 13 - Sanskrit, Music instrumental

May 17 - English

May 18 - Commerce, Sewing

May 19 - Social science

May 20 - Agriculture, Retail trading/Human science/ ITES/Security/ Automobiles/ IT

May 22 - Science

May 24 - Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bangla, Assamese, Sidhi, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Nepali

May 25 - Maths

Revised Datesheet of class 12

Morning shift

May 10 - Dance, Music instrumental, Music vocal

May 11 - Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bangla, Assamese, Sidhi, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Nepali

May 12 - Military science

May 13 - Drawing (Technical), Drawing (Alekhan), Ranjankala

May 17 - Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)

May 18 - Arabi, Pali, Farsi

May 19 - Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)

May 20 - Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics

May 21 - Industrial organization

May 22 - Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic

May 24 - Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)

May 25 - Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section)

May 27 - Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)

May 28 - Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)

Evening Shift

May 8 - Hindi, General Hindi

May 10 - Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)

May 11 - Accountancy, Geography

May 12 - Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence

May 13 - Economics and Commercial Geography

May 17 - Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics

May 18 - English

May 19 - Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology

May 20 - Chemistry, History

May 21 - Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

May 22 - Biology, Mathematics

May 24 - Sociology

May 25 - Physics, Economics

May 27 - Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry

May 28 - Political Science

