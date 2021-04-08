UP Board Exams 2021 Date Sheet: Class 10th, 12th board exams postponed; check revised schedule here
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has postponed the board exams of class 10th and 12th. The decision was taken not in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases but because of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the board has issued the revised date sheet, and according to it, the exams will be held from May 8, 2021, to May 28, 2021. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place from April 24, 2021. Students can check the revised date sheet on the official website of UP Board-- upmsp.edu.in.
The UP board exams will be held in two shifts, i.e, morning (8 am- 11:15 am) and evening (2 pm- 5:15 pm). This year over 56 lakh students will be appearing for UP Board class 10 and 12 exams, out of which, 2,994, 312 students will be appearing for class 10th board exams, and 2,609,501 will be appearing for 12th board exams.
Here check out the complete revised date sheet of Class 10th & 12th board exams:
Revised Datesheet of Class 10
May 8 - Hindi, Primary Hindi
May 10 - Arbi, Pali, Farsi, Music
May 12 - Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer
May 13 - Sanskrit, Music instrumental
May 17 - English
May 18 - Commerce, Sewing
May 19 - Social science
May 20 - Agriculture, Retail trading/Human science/ ITES/Security/ Automobiles/ IT
May 22 - Science
May 24 - Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bangla, Assamese, Sidhi, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Nepali
May 25 - Maths
Revised Datesheet of class 12
Morning shift
May 10 - Dance, Music instrumental, Music vocal
May 11 - Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bangla, Assamese, Sidhi, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Nepali
May 12 - Military science
May 13 - Drawing (Technical), Drawing (Alekhan), Ranjankala
May 17 - Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)
May 18 - Arabi, Pali, Farsi
May 19 - Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)
May 20 - Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics
May 21 - Industrial organization
May 22 - Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
May 24 - Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)
May 25 - Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section)
May 27 - Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)
May 28 - Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)
Evening Shift
May 8 - Hindi, General Hindi
May 10 - Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)
May 11 - Accountancy, Geography
May 12 - Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence
May 13 - Economics and Commercial Geography
May 17 - Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics
May 18 - English
May 19 - Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology
May 20 - Chemistry, History
May 21 - Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
May 22 - Biology, Mathematics
May 24 - Sociology
May 25 - Physics, Economics
May 27 - Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry
May 28 - Political Science
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Related Topics:
- UP Board Exams 2021
- UP
- Board Exams 2021
- class 10th board exams
- class 12th board exams
- UP Board Exams postponed
- UP Board
- Uttar Pradesh Board
- UP Board Class 10
- UP Board class 12
- UP Board Class 10 12 exam
- UP Board datesheet 2021
- UP Board exam datesheet 2021
- UP board revised timetable
- UP board timetable 2021
- UP Board Exam 2021 postponed