UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP is expected to take a decision regarding the cancellation of Class 10 exams by today. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 pandemic situation is getting serious, with every passing of the day, students are requesting the government to postpone the board exams 2021. As the CBSE class 12 exams decision will be taken in June's first week, UP board's class 10 and class 12 students have also raised in an uproar and are requesting the authorities to either cancel or postpone the board exams further. Amid all this, the latest report is doing rounds that Matric or UP board class 10 board exams 2021 might get cancelled.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP board has recently asked all the district coordinators to ask the schools affiliated with the UP board to upload the pre-board and half-yearly marks for class 10 students on the board's official website. The Principals of all the schools have been asked to make the information available by May 25, Tuesday evening.

How will class 10 students be marked?

According to the reports, Class 10 students will be promoted to class 11 on the basis of their class 9 percentage and Class 10's pre-board and half-yearly exam. However, no official statement has been made on this yet. UPMSP is expected to take a decision regarding the cancellation of Class 10 exams by today.

Meanwhile, a datasheet of class 10 and class 12 was doing rounds on all educational portals mounting the tension among the students. However, soon UPMSP Secretary Divya Kant Shukla confirmed that the timetable is fake.

Unlike CBSE, CISCE and other state boards, the UP board postponed the Class 10 exams, which were scheduled to hold from April 24 to May 12. This year 29.94 lakh students have registered for the high school board exam, out of which 16,74,022 are boys and 13,20,290 girls

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv