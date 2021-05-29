UP Board Exams 2021: Making the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma also said that class 12 exams have been postponed but hinted that they will be held in the second week of July if the COVID-19 situation in the state improved.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening announced that it has decided to cancel the class 10 board exams in the state amid fears over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the announcement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma also said that class 12 exams have been postponed but hinted that they will be held in the second week of July if the COVID-19 situation in the state improved.

Here we would like to mention that this the second time when board exams have been postponed in Uttar Pradesh. The exams were scheduled to take place in April but were postponed due to the panchayat elections in the state.

"Class 10 examination has been cancelled. They will be promoted to class 11. 12th board exam may be conducted in the second week of July. The exam time will be reduced to 1:30 hours. They have to do only 3 questions out of 10," Dr Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Around 56.03 lakh candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh board exams this year. Out of this, 26.09 lakh had registered for class 10 exams while 31.47 lakh will appear for class 12 exams in Uttar Pradesh.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases UP govt firm on holding board exams

The Uttar Pradesh government, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, is firm on holding the class 12 board exams. Earlier, the state government during the crucial meet with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week had said that most of the students in Uttar Pradesh also want to appear for the exam. It said that around 8,500 centres have already been allocated for the exams.

"We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies and allocated 8,513 centres to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing the COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM and final decision will likely be taken by end of this month," Dr Sharma had said earlier.

What is the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh?

The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has stabilised over the past few days thanks to the restrictions imposed by the state government. As per the information available on the Union Health Ministry website, the state has over 52,000 active cases while over 16.13 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll, on the other hand, stands at over 15,000.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma