New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Just like other educational boards, Uttar Pradesh Board had postponed the class 10th and 12th board exams for the year 2021 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. And now since the second strain of coronavirus global pandemic is getting severe with each passing day, students appearing for board exams from UP Board are waiting for further updates regarding cancellation or postponement of class 10th and 12th exam from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Earlier announcement for postponement of board exams

In April, the UP board decided to postpone the board exams for classes 10th and 12th by a month till May 20th. And now since the date of exams is nearby and the severity of COVID-19 infection in India is rapidly increasing, the update regarding the boards are expected to be out soon.

Board Exams to get cancelled?

It is getting hard for the schools' management to make necessary arrangements where just 10 days are left for the exams. However, the board is yet to announce their decision but, as far as class 10th exams are concerned, it is unlikely for the board to cancel the examinations as there is no proper process od conducting internal tests in the schools of UPMSP.

Internal assessment process

There have been no mid-year exams or even weekly or monthly tests which have been conducted by the UP board for class 10th. And as per reports, almost 50 lakh students from UP Board will appear for classes 10th and 12th exams. Therefore, it is very hard for the Uttar Pradesh board to promote the high school students without conducting the board exams for class 10th. Meanwhile, other boards like CBSE have a procedure of holding monthly, half-yearly and prelims which made it easier for them to evaluate students' marks and cancel the class 10th exams.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal