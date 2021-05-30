UP Board Class 12 Exams 2021: Here, we have listed down the changes Uttar Pradesh students must know before they appear for board exams 2021:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)has cancelled class 10 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Uttar Pradesh. Further, the UP board will hold class 12 board exams 2021 around the second week of July 2021. However, keeping in mind the safety of students, the board has introduced some changes in the pattern of the exam this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, 31.47 lakh students will appear for class 12 exams in Uttar Pradesh. Here, we have listed down the changes Uttar Pradesh students must know before they appear for class 12 board exams 2021:

UPMSP Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Paper Pattern

This year, class 12 students will have to attempt only three questions out of ten questions asked in the question paper. Also, the duration of the exam has been slashed from three hours to only 90 minutes, that is, one and a half hours. The board exam will be held over a period of 15 days.

UPMSP Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the detailed date sheet will be released later by the UP board.

UPMSP Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Exam Centres

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, the board has increased the number of exam centres to 8,513 to follow social distancing protocols during the examination.

UPMSP Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Syllabus

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP board had slashed the syllabus of class 12 by 30 per cent. This will ease down the pressure on students and will help them in preparing for exams in a better manner.

UPMSP Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Result

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that the result of class 12 students will be declared a month after completion of board exams in the state.

"We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, & allocated 8,513 centres to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing the COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM & final decision on UP 12th Board Exam 2021 date likely be taken by end of this month," Jagran Josh quoted Sharma saying.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv