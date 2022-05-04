New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: A big update for all the candidates who appeared in UP Board class 10th and 12th examination. This year, 30 per cent of the syllabus was scrapped because of the COVID-10 pandemic. However, there were some questions asked from that 30 per cent of the syllabus. Therefore, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to give extra marks to the students.

The senior Board officials told Time of India about this evaluation process and said, "Taking note of the slip-ups, UP Board has instructed chief head examiners and the examiners evaluating the answer-sheets of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations-2022 to award equal marks to all the examinees for all such questions asked from outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of class 12 and seven core subjects of class 10.”

Now, according to Career 360, the evaluation process of the answer sheet will be completed by the end of this week. "Around 75 per cent of the copies have been completed so far at nine centres of the district," the official told Careers360.

Earlier, it was also reported that Uttar Pradesh Board might announce 10th and 12th class results by the end of May. But the officials have denied this and said that result will be announced in June. "The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," the official told Careers360.

The students can check their results on the official website of UP Board--- upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in. The UP board exams were held from March 24 to April 13. The exams were going to end on April 12 but were conducted again on April 13 for 24 districts. This was due to the news of a leak of the class 12th English examination paper on March 30.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav