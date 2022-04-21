New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to start the evaluation process of the UP 10, 12 board exam answer sheets from April 23. Once the evaluation process comes to an end, the education board is likely to announce the results in the last of May or in the first of week of June.

However, the education board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the declaration of results. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are -- upmsp.edu.in

The education board had to delay the board exams due to the assembly elections this year. Further, in order to prevent any malpractices, strict security arrangements were made this time at the examination halls. The UP board exam was supposed to end on April 12. However, due to an English paper leak on March 30, the board had to reconduct the exam on April 12 across 24 districts. The education board conducted the class 12 board exam on March 24.

While talking about numbers, then a total of 51,92,689 candidates registered for the class 10, 12 board exams this year, and 47,75,749 appeared for the exam. Class 10th board exam witnessed 2.56 lakh candidates, whereas 22.5 lakh students appeared for the class 12 board exams.

This is for the first time when the UP board exam witnessed tight security during the examination. The education board imposed an online duty on center administrators, additional center administrators, and room inspectors in order for students to appear in exams in a fairway. Two control rooms were set up, While the centres were linked to the control room which was set up at the district level. Further, this control room was linked to the control room set up at the state level.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen