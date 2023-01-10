-
10:55 AM
Number of students in UP Board exam
Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,28,318 while in class 12 registered students are 27,50,130.
-
10:06 AM
UP Board exam class 10 and 12 dates
UP board 10th exams 2023 From February 16 to March 3, 2023
UP board 12th exams 2023 From February 16 to March 4, 2023.
-
09:57 AM
UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download
Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the download tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Now, a page will be containing the date sheet link would open, it will be issued once declares the timetable.
Step 4: Click on the link and then the UP Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will open
-
09:38 AM
UP board exams paper timings
Morning shift: From 8 am to 11:15 pm
Afternoon shift: From 2 pm to 5:15 pm
-
09:34 AM
UP Board exam 2023 date sheet released
UPMSP has released date sheet for Class 10, 12 final exams 2023. Candidates can check the exam date sheet at upmsp.edu.in.
-
09:31 AM
UP board exam dates
Class 10 and 12 theory exams will begin on February 16, 2023.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At upmsp.edu.in
Ritesh Kumar
Tue, 10 Jan 2023 10:55 AM IST
UPMSP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th and 12th Live Latest News Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday released the exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The board exam will be conducted from February 16. The class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 to 20. The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases from January 21 to 28 and from January 29 to February 5, 2023. Candidates can check the date sheet at– upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards, and other details here.
10 January 2023