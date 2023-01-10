UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At upmsp.edu.in

09:57 AM

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the download tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, a page will be containing the date sheet link would open, it will be issued once declares the timetable.

Step 4: Click on the link and then the UP Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will open