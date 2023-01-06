UP Board Exam Date 2023: Class 10, 12 Pre-Boards To Begin From Jan 16, Practicals From Jan 21; Full Schedule

UP Board practical exam dates for class 10 and class 12 released

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the dates for UP Board 10th 12th Pre-Board exams. The exam for class 10 and 12 will be held in between January 16, 2023 and January 20, 2023.

The students can visit the official website of UPMSP--upmsp.edu.in. and download the 2023 class 10 and class 12 Pre- Board exam date sheet.

Students are being informed that the intermediate practical examinations will be conducted in two phases, one from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and second from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP-- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the download tab.

Step 3: A page including the date sheet link will now aoppear on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the link. Now a pdf containing UP Board Exam Date 2023 will open.

Step 4: Download the pdt and take a printout for future reference.

Reportedly, more than 58 lakh candidates have registered for calss 10 and class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. Out of the total 58,67,329 candidates, 31,16,458 students from class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12.